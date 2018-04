SARCO announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 25 Apr 2018 Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 24, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 50 Halalas cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing May 1, 2018 as follows:

Prince Muhammad Bin Khaled Turkey Aal Saoud

Mr. Nasser Al Sharif Al Abdali Al Sharif (representative of AWJ Investment Co.)

Mr. Khaled Bin Ahmad Al Hamdan

Mr. Abdullah Bin Rashed Al Rafaah

Mr. Ammar Muhammad Al Abbadi

Mr. Muhammad Bin Sami Raffah

Eng. Abdul Ghani Abdul Rahim Walley

Mr. Omar Bin Abdullah Al Maleki