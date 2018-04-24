AOTHAIM announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 24 Apr 2018 Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 23, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 3 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Shareholders also approved to increase capital by 100% from SAR 450 Mill to SAR 900 Mill through the distribution of 1 grant share for each share and amended a number of clauses of the Company Statute.