Company News
SAHARA announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 22 Apr 2018
Sahara Petrochemical Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing June 27, 2018 till June 26, 2021:
Eng. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al Zamil 
Mr. Jabr Bin Abdul Rahman Al Jabr
Mr. Ossama Bin Abdul Aziz Al Zamil
Mr. Saeed Bin Omar Al Eissae
Eng. Saleh Bin Muhammad Ba Hamdan
Mr. Rashed Bin Seif Al Ghareer
Mr. Muhammad Ali Al Mussallam
Dr. Ahmad Bin Fahed Al Dhaweyan
Mr. Khaled Abdul Hameed Al Shuweiar 
Mr. Saleh Helwan Al Hameedan
Mr. Ali Abdul Raziq Al Ghamedi
Sahara Petrochemical Co. SAHARA    23 Apr 2018      18.99     0.05
