SAHARA announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 22 Apr 2018 Sahara Petrochemical Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing June 27, 2018 till June 26, 2021:

Eng. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al Zamil

Mr. Jabr Bin Abdul Rahman Al Jabr

Mr. Ossama Bin Abdul Aziz Al Zamil

Mr. Saeed Bin Omar Al Eissae

Eng. Saleh Bin Muhammad Ba Hamdan

Mr. Rashed Bin Seif Al Ghareer

Mr. Muhammad Ali Al Mussallam

Dr. Ahmad Bin Fahed Al Dhaweyan

Mr. Khaled Abdul Hameed Al Shuweiar

Mr. Saleh Helwan Al Hameedan

Mr. Ali Abdul Raziq Al Ghamedi

