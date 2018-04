NAMA announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 Apr 2018 Nama Chemicals Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 16, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing April 19, 2018:

Saoud Bin Abdul Aziz Al Qusseibi

Adnan Bin Abdullah Al Naeem

Khaled Bin Soliman Al Rawaf

Fahed Bin Rashed Al Oteibi

Abdul Mohsen Bin Hussein Al Oqeili

Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Bahr

Muhammad Bin Oqeil Al Shayea

Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al Hamad