Petrochem announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 17 Apr 2018
National Petrochemical Company announced results of General meeting held on April 16, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.5 cash dividends for financial year 2017. Distribution commences effective April 29, 2018.
National Petrochemical Company Petrochem    18 Apr 2018      27.21     -0.20
