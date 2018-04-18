P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SGS distributes dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 17 Apr 2018
Saudi Ground Services Co. distributes SAR 0.65 cash dividends per share for Fourth Quarter of 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
