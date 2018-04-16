P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
YCC announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 16 Apr 2018
Yanbu Cement Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 15, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1.25 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017.
More » Yanbu Cement Co. YCC    16 Apr 2018      29.84     -0.88
Advertisement
More News of YCC
YCC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 16 Apr 2018
YCC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI) - 15 Mar 2018
YCC distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 02 Jul 2017
YCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 01 May 2017
YCC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI) - 06 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for YCC (TASI) - 25 Jul 2016
YCC distributes dividends for first half of 2016 (KSE) - 23 Jun 2016
YCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for YCC (TASI) - 06 Apr 2016
YCC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 04 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center