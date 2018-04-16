P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
Care announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 16 Apr 2018
National Medical Care Company announced results of General meeting held on April 15, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for 2017. Distribution commences effective April 22, 2018.
National Medical Care Company Care    16 Apr 2018      62.24     0.43
More News of Care
Care announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 16 Apr 2018
Care distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 18 Feb 2018
Care appoints a Chairman and his Deputy (TASI) - 03 Jan 2018
Care announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 17 Dec 2017
Care appoints a CEO (TASI) - 27 Aug 2017
Care appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 11 Dec 2016
Care's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 28 Apr 2016
Care holds its AGM on April 27, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Apr 2016
Care distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 30 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for Care (TASI) - 26 Jan 2016
