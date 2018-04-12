P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ATC distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 11 Apr 2018
Alahli Takaful Company distributes SAR 0.75 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
Alahli Takaful Company ATC    12 Apr 2018      31.94     0.02
More News of ATC
ATC distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 11 Apr 2018
ATC distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 07 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for ATC (TASI) - 03 Aug 2016
ATC's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 02 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ATC (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
ATC holds its AGM on May 1, 2016 (TASI) - 04 Apr 2016
ATC distributes the dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 29 Feb 2016
ATC's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
ATC opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (TASI) - 11 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ATC (TASI) - 18 Oct 2015
