P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
H B announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 09 Apr 2018
Halwani Bros Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 5, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017.
More » Halwani Bros Co. H B    10 Apr 2018      55.60     -0.90
Advertisement
More News of H B
H B announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 09 Apr 2018
H B announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 10 Apr 2017
H B distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 25 Dec 2016
H B's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
H B's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
H B's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 30 Mar 2016
H B holds its AGM on March 29, 2016 (TASI) - 21 Feb 2016
H B's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 14 Jan 2016
H B distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 21 Dec 2015
H B's new BOD Chairman and MD (TASI) - 22 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center