ACC announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 09 Apr 2018
Arabian Cement Co announced results of General meeting held on April 8, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Distribution commences effective April 26, 2018.
