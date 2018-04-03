P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
YANSAB announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 03 Apr 2018
Yanbu National Petrochemical Company announced results of General meeting held on April 2, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1.75 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Distribution commences effective April 16, 2018.
More » Yanbu National Petrochemical Company YANSAB    03 Apr 2018      70.64     -1.32
Advertisement
More News of YANSAB
YANSAB announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 03 Apr 2018
YANSAB appoints a CEO (TASI) - 04 Jan 2018
YANSAB distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI) - 28 Dec 2017
YANSAB distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 07 Jun 2017
YANSAB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 15 Mar 2017
YANSAB holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 14, 2017 (TASI) - 16 Feb 2017
YANSAB's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 20 Jul 2016
YANSAB distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for YANSAB (TASI) - 13 Apr 2016
YANSAB announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 03 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center