P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MCDC distributes dividends for year ended 30/4/1439 Hijri (TASI)
Date: 02 Apr 2018
Makkah Construction & Development Co. announced the distribution of SAR 2 cash dividends per share for year ended 30/4/1439 Hijri. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Makkah Construction & Development Co. MCDC    03 Apr 2018      74.54     -0.18
Advertisement
More News of MCDC
MCDC distributes dividends for year ended 30/4/1439 Hijri (TASI) - 02 Apr 2018
MCDC distributes dividends for year ended on 30/4/1438 Hijri (TASI) - 23 Mar 2017
MCDC's results of 6 months ended on 29/10/1437 H (TASI) - 22 Aug 2016
MCDCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 01 Jun 2016
MCDCO holds its AGM on May 31, 2016 (TASI) - 24 Apr 2016
Results for the nine-month period 1436 Hijri for MCDCO (TASI) - 03 Dec 2015
MCDCO's new MD (TASI) - 10 Sep 2015
MCDCO's new BOD Chairman (TASI) - 08 Sep 2015
Results for the six-month-period ending 30/10/1436 Hijri for MCDCO (TASI) - 03 Sep 2015
MCDCO elects its BOD Chairman (TASI) - 18 Sep 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center