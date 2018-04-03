P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ASLAK distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 02 Apr 2018
United Wire Factories Company announced the distribution of SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.  
More » United Wire Factories Company ASLAK    03 Apr 2018      15.79     -0.06
