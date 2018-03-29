P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ASTRA distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 29 Mar 2018
Astra Industrial Group distributes SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
