Company News
Bawan distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 26 Mar 2018
Bawan Company distributes SAR 0.40 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Distribution is scheduled April 30, 2018.
Bawan    27 Mar 2018      17.28     0.03
