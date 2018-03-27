P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALRAJHI announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 26 Mar 2018
Al Rajhi Bank announced results of General meeting held on March 25, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 2.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Distribution is scheduled on April 3, 2018.  
More » Al Rajhi Bank ALRAJHI    27 Mar 2018      76.64     0.92
Advertisement
More News of ALRAJHI
ALRAJHI announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 26 Mar 2018
ALRAJHI distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI) - 18 Feb 2018
ALRAJHI announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 23 Oct 2017
ALRAJHI distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 12 Jul 2017
ALRAJHI announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 20 Mar 2017
ALRAJHI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 19, 2017 (TASI) - 22 Feb 2017
ALRAJHI distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI) - 22 Jan 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ALRAJHI (TASI) - 18 Oct 2016
ALRAJHI distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 20 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALRAJHI (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center