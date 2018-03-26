P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SPIMACO distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 25 Mar 2018
Saudi Pharmaceutical Indust. & Med. Appliances Corp. distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Saudi Pharmaceutical Indust.& Med. Appliances Corp. SPIMACO    26 Mar 2018      31.03     0.41
Advertisement
More News of SPIMACO
SPIMACO distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 25 Mar 2018
SPIMACO appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 08 Nov 2017
SPIMACO announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 17 Apr 2017
SPIMACO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 12 Mar 2017
SPIMACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 08 Jan 2017
SPIMACO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 5, 2017 (TASI) - 12 Dec 2016
SPIMACO's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
SPIMACO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 23 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SPIMACO (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
SPIMACO announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 04 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center