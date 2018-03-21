P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News

EPCCO distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 21 Mar 2018
Eastern Province Cement Co. distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Eastern Province Cement Co. EPCCO    21 Mar 2018      25.45     -0.14
