SAUDIKAYAN announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 21 Mar 2018 Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company announced results of General meeting held on March 20, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for round commenced March 20, 2018 till March 19, 2021:

Omar Bin Abdullah Al Amoudi - representative of Saudi Basic Industries - Chairman (Non executive)

Waleed Bin Ahmad Al Shalaqan - representative of Saudi Basic Industries - Deputy Chairman (Non executive)

Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al Ghamedi - representative of Saudi Basic Industries (Non executive)

Sultan Bin Muhammad Bin Batal - representative of Saudi Basic Industries (Non executive)

Tarek Bin Abdullah Al Abdul Hadi - Independent Member

Yehia Bin Eissa Al Anssari - Independent Member

Ali Bin Saeed Al Khereimi - Independent Member