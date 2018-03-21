P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
YSCC announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 21 Mar 2018
Yamama Cement Company announced results of General meeting held on March 19, 2018. Shareholders elected Board Members for 3-year round ending March 28, 2021.
More » Yamama Cement Company YSCC    21 Mar 2018      16.02     -0.12
Advertisement
More News of YSCC
YSCC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 21 Mar 2018
YSCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 28 Feb 2017
YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI) - 02 Jan 2017
YSCC distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for YSCC (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
YSCC distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
YSCC's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 01 Mar 2016
YSCC holds its AGM on Feb 29, 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jan 2016
YSCC distributes the dividends of 4th quarter 2015 (TASI) - 26 Jan 2016
YSCC's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 18 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center