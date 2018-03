BJAZ announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 21 Mar 2018 Bank AlJazira announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 19, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 57.7% from SAR 5.2 Billion to SAR 8.2 Billion through SAR 3 Billion rights offering of 0.5769 share for each 1 share at SAR 10 per share.