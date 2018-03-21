P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
Advanced distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 20 Mar 2018
Advanced Petrochemical Company distributes SAR 0.70 cash dividends per share for First Quarter of 2018. Distribution date shall be announced later.
Advanced Petrochemical Company Advanced    21 Mar 2018      48.09     -0.45
More News of Advanced
Advanced distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2018 (TASI) - 20 Mar 2018
Advanced distributes dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 05 Dec 2017
Advanced distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 04 Oct 2017
Advanced distributes dividends for Second Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 17 May 2017
Advanced distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 08 Mar 2017
Advanced distributes dividends for the Fourth Quarter 2016 (TASI) - 23 Nov 2016
Advanced distributes dividends for Third Quarter 2016 (TASI) - 04 Oct 2016
Advanced's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
Advanced's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
Advanced's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016

