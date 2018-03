Enaya announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 11 Mar 2018 Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co announced results of General meeting held on March 8, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing March 8, 2018:

Mr. Johan Michael Peters

Mr. Mazen Soliman Abdul Qader Faqih

Mrs. Aldana Khaled Ahmad Al Jefali

Mr. Cornileos Alexander Lons Ankil

Mr. Faisal Farouq Muhammad Tamr

Mr. Belal Talal Amin Ghazzawi