REDSEA opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 11 Mar 2018
Red Sea Housing Services Company opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing April 25, 2018. Applications are accepted during the period from March 12, 2018 till April 15, 2018.
Red Sea Housing Services Company REDSEA    14 Mar 2018      18.70     0.13
More News of REDSEA
REDSEA opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 11 Mar 2018
REDSEA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 19 Feb 2017
REDSEA's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
REDSEA announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
REDSEA holds its AGM on April 20, 2016 (TASI) - 20 Mar 2016
REDSEA distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 27 Jan 2016
REDSEA's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 24 Jan 2016
REDSEA's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 06 Dec 2015
REDSEA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 3, 2015 (TASI) - 05 Nov 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for REDSEA (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
