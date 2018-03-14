P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Kingdom opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 11 Mar 2018
Kingdom Holding Company opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing June 5, 2018. Applications are accepted during the period from March 12, 2018 till April 11, 2018.
More » Kingdom Holding Company Kingdom    14 Mar 2018      9.12     -0.02
Advertisement
More News of Kingdom
Kingdom opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 11 Mar 2018
Kingdom announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 28 May 2017
Kingdom holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 25, 2017 (TASI) - 30 Apr 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for Kingdom (TASI) - 20 Oct 2016
Kingdom's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 03 Aug 2016
Kingdom's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 31 Jan 2016
Kingdom signs stock exchange agreement with French "AccorHotels" (TASI) - 10 Dec 2015
Kingdom sells its entire share in Saudi Search (TASI) - 01 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for Kingdom (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
Kingdom acquires an additional investment in Twitter (TASI) - 07 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center