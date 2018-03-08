P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
SPCC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 08 Mar 2018
Southern Province Cement Co. distributes SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Southern Province Cement Co. SPCC    08 Mar 2018      47.80     -0.48
