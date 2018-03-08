P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ABDULLATIF distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 08 Mar 2018
Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co. distributes SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co. ABDULLATIF    08 Mar 2018      12.87     0.27
Advertisement
More News of ABDULLATIF
ABDULLATIF distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 08 Mar 2018
ABDULLATIF announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 12 Apr 2017
ABDULLATIF distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 08 Feb 2017
ABDULLATIF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 10 Jan 2017
ABDULLATIF holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 9, 2017 (TASI) - 08 Dec 2016
ABDULLATIF's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ABDULLATIF (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
ABDULLATIF announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 13 Apr 2016
ABDULLATIF holds a General meeting on April 12, 2016 (TASI) - 06 Mar 2016
ABDULLATIF distributes dividends for forth quarter of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center