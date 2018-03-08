P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PetroRabigh distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 08 Mar 2018
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co distributes SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co PetroRabigh    08 Mar 2018      24.22     -0.15
More News of PetroRabigh
PetroRabigh distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 08 Mar 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for PetroRabigh (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
PetroRabigh appoints a BOD Chairman, Vice-Chairman and MD (TASI) - 10 Dec 2015
PetroRabigh's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 22 Oct 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for PetroRabigh (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
PetroRabigh offers tenders for Polyol project (TASI) - 04 Oct 2015
PetroRabigh's latest developments in the maintenance plan of October 2015 (TASI) - 04 Oct 2015
PetroRabigh holds a General meeting on October 21, 2015 (TASI) - 16 Sep 2015
PetroRabigh distributes dividends for financial year 2014 (TASI) - 02 Jul 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for PetroRabigh (TASI) - 30 Apr 2015
» More News
