P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BCI distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 27 Feb 2018
Basic Chemical Industries Co distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Basic Chemical Industries Co BCI    27 Feb 2018      21.60     0.44
Advertisement
More News of BCI
BCI distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 27 Feb 2018
BCI announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 10 Dec 2017
BCI distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 05 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for BCI (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
BCI's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 16 May 2016
BCI distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 10 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for BCI (TASI) - 20 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for BCI (TASI) - 19 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for BCI (TASI) - 09 Aug 2015
BCI announces resignation of CEO and assignment of a replacement (TASI) - 23 Jul 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
01 Mar The Qassim Cement Co.
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center