AlRajhiTakaful opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 30 Jan 2018
Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing April 15, 2018. Applications are accepted till March 1, 2018.
Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance AlRajhiTakaful    30 Jan 2018      67.29     -0.15
