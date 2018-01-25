P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

STC distributes dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 25 Jan 2018
Saudi Telecom distributes SAR 1 cash dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Saudi Telecom STC    25 Jan 2018      71.62     0.98
More News of STC
STC distributes dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2018
STC distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 26 Oct 2017
STC distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 04 May 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for STC (TASI) - 19 Oct 2016
STC's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
STC distributes dividends for Second Quarter 2016 (TASI) - 26 Jul 2016
STC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
STC distributes dividends for first Quarter of 2016 (TASI) - 19 Apr 2016
STC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 05 Apr 2016
STC holds a General meeting on April 4, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Mar 2016
» More News
