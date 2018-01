SAUDIELECTRIC announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 22 Jan 2018 Saudi Electricity Company announced results of General meeting held on January 21, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 21, 2018:

Khaled Bin Saleh Al Sultan (representative of Public Investments Fund)

Gerard Mestralet (representative of Public Investments Fund)

Najm Bin Abdullah Al Zeid (representative of Public Investments Fund)

Rashed Bin Ibrahim Sherif (representative of Public Investments Fund)

Raed Bin Nasser Al Rayyess (representative of Public Investments Fund)

Essam Bin Elwan Al Bayat (Independent)

Abdul Malek Bin Abdullah Al Huqail (Independent)

Abdul Aziz Bin Fahd Al Khayyal (Independent)

Abdul Karim Bin Ali Al Ghamedi (representative of ARAMCO Saudi Company)