SGS announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 22 Jan 2018 Saudi Ground Services Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 21, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clauses (4) and (48) of the Company Statute and add a new clause under number (2). Shareholders also approved dividends distributed for First, Second and Third Quarter of 2017 being SAR 1.95 per share.