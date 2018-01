SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 15 Jan 2018 Saudi Cable Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 14, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Mr. Khaled Ahmad Youssef Zeinel Ali Redha

Mr. Khaled Bin Ali Al Ajlan

Mr. Raed Khaled Ahmad Youssef Zeinel Ali Redha

Mr. Shawkat Aziz Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Mr. Abdullah Hassan Othman Massri

Mr. Adnan Abdullah Maimani

Mr. Youssef Ahmad Zeinel Ali Redha

Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law as well as amendments to a number of clauses of same.