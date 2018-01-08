P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SABBTakaful announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI)
Date: 08 Jan 2018
SABB Takaful accepted resignation of Board Member Mr. Antoni Kurt Bently - representative of HSBC Group effective January 8, 2018 following sale of HSBC's stake in favor of Saudi British Bank.
SABB Takaful SABBTakaful    08 Jan 2018      23.98     0.11
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
