Care appoints a Chairman and his Deputy (TASI)
Date: 03 Jan 2018
Board of Directors of National Medical Care Company approved, in meeting held on January 3, 2018, the appointment of Mr. Eyad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Hussein as Chairman and Mr. Badr Bin Fahed Al Athal as Deputy Chairman for current round which commenced on January 1, 2018 till December 31, 2020.
National Medical Care Company Care    03 Jan 2018      42.99     0.10
