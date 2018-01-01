P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SAUDIRE announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 02 Jan 2018
Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 1, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 19% from SAR 1 Billion to SAR 810 Mill with the purpose of writing off accumulated losses of the company. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance Company SAUDIRE    01 Jan 2018      7.45     -0.21
Advertisement
More News of SAUDIRE
SAUDIRE announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 02 Jan 2018
Results for the Year 2015 for SAUDIRE (TASI) - 24 Jan 2016
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for SAUDIRE (TASI) - 21 Apr 2014
SAUDIRE opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (TASI) - 02 Jan 2014
Results for the First Half 2013 for SAUDIRE (TASI) - 23 Jul 2013
SAUDIRE announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 12 May 2013
Results of the 3 Months 2013 for SAUDIRE (TASI) - 21 Apr 2013
SAUDIRE calls for a General Meeting (TASI) - 19 Mar 2013
SAUDIRE appoints its BOD member (TASI) - 30 Jan 2013
Results of Fiscal Year 2012 for Cooperative Reinsurance (TASI) - 20 Jan 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center