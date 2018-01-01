SAUDIRE announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 02 Jan 2018 Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 1, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 19% from SAR 1 Billion to SAR 810 Mill with the purpose of writing off accumulated losses of the company. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.