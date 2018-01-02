P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 02 Jan 2018
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 1, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018:
HE Prince Ahmad Bin Khaled Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Aal Saoud
Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Bin Fahed Bin Abdul Aziz Aal Saoud
Dr. Khalil Abdul Fattah Kurdi
Mr. Soliman Abdullah Al Amro
Mr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Laheedan
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
