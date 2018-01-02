AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Major Shareholders
Changes Last Month
Search Archives for changes
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Home
›
Saudi Home
›
Search Company News
›
Company News
Advertisement
Home
Market
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
Technical Analysis
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
Fundamental Analysis
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
Company Analysis
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
ASMA Reports
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Major Shareholders
Changes Last Month
Search Archives for changes
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Asma Charts
Asma Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Listed Companies
Advertise on Website
Sitemap
Website Demo
Send Feedback
AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 02 Jan 2018
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 1, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018:
HE Prince Ahmad Bin Khaled Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Aal Saoud
Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Bin Fahed Bin Abdul Aziz Aal Saoud
Dr. Khalil Abdul Fattah Kurdi
Mr. Soliman Abdullah Al Amro
Mr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Laheedan
More »
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. AMIANTIT
02 Jan 2018
8.35
0.14
Advertisement
More News of AMIANTIT
AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 02 Jan 2018
AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 05 Apr 2016
AMIANTIT holds a General meeting on April 4, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Mar 2016
AMIANTIT holds a General meeting on March 27, 2016 (TASI)
- 18 Feb 2016
AMIANTIT distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI)
- 14 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AMIANTIT (TASI)
- 21 Jan 2016
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for SAAC (TASI)
- 19 May 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for SAAC (TASI)
- 10 Feb 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for SAAC (TASI)
- 12 Nov 2014
Results for the First Half 2014 for SAAC (TASI)
- 22 Jul 2014
» More News
Latest Company News
TAIBA appoints a CEO (TASI)
- 02 Jan 2018
SAUDIRE announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 02 Jan 2018
AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 02 Jan 2018
SAHARA distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
- 28 Dec 2017
RIBL distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI)
- 28 Dec 2017
YANSAB distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI)
- 28 Dec 2017
MAADANIYAH distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
- 28 Dec 2017
U C A appoints a CEO (TASI)
- 27 Dec 2017
Al Hammadi announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 27 Dec 2017
QACCO replaces a Board Member (TASI)
- 27 Dec 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Latest Sector News
TADAWUL announces listing of Zahrat Al Waha Co effective September 17, 2017 (TASI)
- 14 Sep 2017
Tadawul lists L'Azurde for Jewelry as of June 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Jun 2016
Tadawul lists shares of Al Yamama Steel Industries Co. effective May 22, 2016 (TASI)
- 19 May 2016
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center