AMIANTIT announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 02 Jan 2018 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 1, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018:

HE Prince Ahmad Bin Khaled Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Aal Saoud

Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Bin Fahed Bin Abdul Aziz Aal Saoud

Dr. Khalil Abdul Fattah Kurdi

Mr. Soliman Abdullah Al Amro

Mr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Laheedan