MAADANIYAH distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 28 Dec 2017
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. distributes SAR 0.25 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. MAADANIYAH    28 Dec 2017      20.11     -0.19
More News of MAADANIYAH
MAADANIYAH announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 25 May 2017
MAADANIYAH announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 09 Feb 2017
MAADANIYAH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 8, 2017 (TASI) - 09 Jan 2017
MAADANIYAH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 8, 2017 (TASI) - 01 Dec 2016
MAADANIYAH's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
MAADANIYAH announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 30 May 2016
MAADANIYAH holds a General meeting on May 29, 2016 (TASI) - 11 May 2016
MAADANIYAH's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
MAADANIYAH holds a General meeting on May 1, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Apr 2016
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
