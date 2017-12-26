P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News

ALAWWAL distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 26 Dec 2017
Alawwal Bank distributes 25 Halalas cash dividends per share for financial year 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
Alawwal Bank ALAWWAL    26 Dec 2017      11.77     -0.01
