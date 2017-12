SPM appoints CEO as Managing Director (TASI) Date: 25 Dec 2017 Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. appointed Chief Executive Officer Eng. Hassan Bin Marizen Ali Esseiri as Managing Director to replace Board Member Dr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Mansour who resigned on October 1, 2017. Consequently, post of Eng. Esseiri shall be changed from CEO to MD till end of current round on April 26, 2018.