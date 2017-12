SPCC announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 24 Dec 2017 Southern Province Cement Co. announced results of General meeting held on December 21, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018 till December 31, 2020:

Prince Abdullah Bin Mussaed Bin Abdul Rahman Aal Saoud

Mr. Mansour Abdul Aziz Al Sagheer

Dr. Abdul Hameed Bin Saleh Al Khalifa

Dr. Luaay Muhammad Khaled Al Nahedh

Dr. Abdullah Bin Nasser Abu Thaneen

Dr. Hamad Bin Soliman Al Bazeae

Mr. Muhammad Bin Nasser Al Nabet

Eng. Ahmad Ali Abdul Karim Al Laheedan

Eng. Safar Bin Muhammad Bin Zafeer