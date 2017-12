TAIBA announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 21 Dec 2017 Taiba Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on December 20, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018:

Eng. Anas Bin Muhammad Saleh Serafi

Mr. Bassel Bin Muhammad Bin Saad Bin Jabr

Mr. Turkey Bin Nawwaf Bin Abdul Rahman Al Sedeiri

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Al Deailaj

Mr. Ghassan Bin Yasser Bin Ahmad Tabbaa Shalabi

Mr. Ferass Bin Salah Al Din Al Qurashi - representative of Public Investments Fund

Mr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Mohsen Al Qereineess - representative of Public Pensions Agency

Eng. Muhannad Bin Qussay Bin Hassan Al Azzawi

Dr. Waleed Bin Muhammad Bin Ibrahim Al Eissa