SARCO opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 21 Dec 2017
Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing May 1, 2018 till April 30, 2021. Applications are accepted during the period from December 24, 2017 till January 24, 2018.
Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. SARCO    21 Dec 2017      31.66     -0.14
