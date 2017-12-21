P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

JAZADCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 20 Dec 2017
Jazan Development Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 19, 2017. Shareholders approved to change name of the company to Jazan Power and Development Co. Clause (2) of the Company Statue shall be amended accordingly as well as Clause (3) pertaining to purposes of the company.
Jazan Development Co. JAZADCO    21 Dec 2017      17.41     -0.19
