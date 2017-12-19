P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SABIC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 19 Dec 2017
Saudi Basic Industries Corp distributes SAR 2.2 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
SABIC    19 Dec 2017      101.84     0.13
More News of SABIC
SABIC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI) - 19 Dec 2017
SABIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 09 Oct 2017
SABIC distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 21 Jun 2017
SABIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 12 Apr 2017
SABIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 11, 2017 (TASI) - 16 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SABIC (TASI) - 19 Oct 2016
SABIC's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
SABIC distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 27 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SABIC (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
SABIC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 12 Apr 2016
