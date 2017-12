U C A announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 Dec 2017 United Cooperative Assurance Co announced results of General meeting held on December 14, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing December 14, 2017 till December 13, 2020:

Mr. Khaled Soliman Al Jasser

Mr. Saleh Nasser Al Omeir

Mr. Khaled Ahmad Al Hamdan

Mr. Khaled Hussein Ali Redha

Mr. Jack George Salsi

Mr. Omar Nasser Makharesh

Mr. Karim Marwan Hamada