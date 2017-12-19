P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Care announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 17 Dec 2017
National Medical Care Company announced results of General meeting held on December 14, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018 till December 31, 2020:
Mr. Eyad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Hussein
Mr. Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Hameedan
Ms. May Bin Muhammad Al Houshan
Dr. Ahmad Bin Muhammad Abou Abat
Mr. Badr Bin Fahd Al Athl
Mr. Bashar Bin Abdul Aziz Aba Al Kheil
Mr. Raed Bin Abdullah Al Tamimi
Mr. Fahd Bin Abdullah Al Eissa
Eng. Mashhour Bin Muhammad Al Abeekan
National Medical Care Company Care
