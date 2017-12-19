Care announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 Dec 2017 National Medical Care Company announced results of General meeting held on December 14, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018 till December 31, 2020:

Mr. Eyad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Hussein

Mr. Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Hameedan

Ms. May Bin Muhammad Al Houshan

Dr. Ahmad Bin Muhammad Abou Abat

Mr. Badr Bin Fahd Al Athl

Mr. Bashar Bin Abdul Aziz Aba Al Kheil

Mr. Raed Bin Abdullah Al Tamimi

Mr. Fahd Bin Abdullah Al Eissa

Eng. Mashhour Bin Muhammad Al Abeekan

