EPCCO announces results of General meeting (TASI)

Eastern Province Cement Co. announced results of General meeting held on December 12, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 29, 2018 till January 28, 2021:

Mr. Muhammad Bin Saad Al Farrag

Mr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Beleihed - representative for Public Investments Fund

Mr. Ibrahim Bin Salem Al Ruweiss

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman Al Khaneen - representative for Public Pension Agency

Dr. Abdul Mohsen Bin Saad Al Ruweished

Eng. Fahed Bin Rashed Al Oteibi

Dr. Zamil Bin Abdul Rahman Al Megren

Eng. Muhammad Bin Wassl Allah Al Harbi

Eng. Saad Bin Ibrahim Al Moejil